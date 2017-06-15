Southeast Texas youth and adults enjoy the second day of the Diocesan Youth Convention with keynote speaker Brian Greenfield. The keynote was followed by a panel to answer questions about vocations and then moved into two sessions of workshops.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Msgr Kelly Catholic High School Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Pray Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Youth attend workshops at DYC June 15, 2017
- USCCB’s International Justice and Peace Chair Urges Solidarity with Those Suffering Religious Persecution in Asia, Middle East June 15, 2017
- Youth “Rise Up” at the first night of the Diocesan Youth Convention June 14, 2017
- St. Francis, Buna, closes June 14, 2017
- Catholic Louisiana congressman, others shot during baseball practice June 14, 2017
- USCCB Chairman Welcomes Ninth Circuit Decision Upholding Preliminary Injunction on Refugee Resettlement Pause and Travel Ban June 13, 2017
- Rising and shining with Catholic Charities June 12, 2017
- Pope, Panama bishops discuss World Youth Day, gender theory June 8, 2017