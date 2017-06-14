St. Francis, Buna, closes

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, regretfully announced that the mission church of St. Francis of Assisi in Buna is closing. Bishop Guillory’s announcement came during a meeting on June 9 with parishioners.

“My decision was painful for me, for their pastor and for the parishioners,” Bishop Guillory said. The mission church was flooded May 3 – the fourth time in less than two years. The repairs have become too expensive even with insurance for good Stewardship.

“The parishioners of St. Francis have been people of great resilience who have played a significant part in developing the faith in their town and being of service to the greater Southeast Texas community,” Bishop Guillory said. “I am grateful to their pastor, Father Delphyn Meeks, for his pastoral leadership at St. Francis and at St. Maurice.”

The pastoral needs of the Catholics in Buna and the surrounding area will be met by nearby Catholic churches.

St. Maurice in Mauriceville, St. Mark the Evangelist in Silsbee and Our Lady of La Salette in Kirbyville are all less than a 20-minute drive of Buna.

“I know the pastors and parishioners of those communities will welcome the Catholic faithful from St. Francis with open arms,” Bishop Guillory said.