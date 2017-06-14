Youth “Rise Up” at the first night of the Diocesan Youth Convention
More than 900 youth and adults from across the Diocese of Beaumont gather in Downtown Houston for the 51st Diocesan Youth Convention. This year’s theme is “Rise Up: Dare to be a Disciple” from Matthew 28:16-20: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations… and behold, I am with you, to the end of the age.”
The first night kicked off with Bob Lesnefsky, or better known as “Righteous B,” pumping up the teens with a concert and his keynote speaking of his life’s ministry working with inner-city kids.
The night wrapped up with a live performance of the Stations of the Cross by Our Lady of Guadalupe, Port Arthur; Our Mother of Mercy, Beaumont; St. Anne, Beaumont and the Diocese of Beaumont seminarians.
“Rise Up: Dare to be a Disciple” is the 51st Diocesan Youth Convention theme.
Righteous B entertains the youth with a concert.
Youth break dances during the opening concert.
Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph, Livingston Father Joseph Nguyen, SVD, joins youth on stage to dance during opening concert.
Youth process with the competing banners designed by each of the attending parishes during the opening ceremony.
Seminarians Aaron Griffith, Anthony McFarland and Luke Mayeux.
The Diocesan Youth Leadership Team (DYLT) and attendees pray over Righteous B before he gives his keynote.
