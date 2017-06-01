FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Msgr. Ken Greig celebrates his 50th anniversary

Msgr. Ken Greig celebrates his 50th anniversary

Msgr. Ken Greig, one of the first priests ordained for the Diocese of Beaumont, celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination May 27 with a Mass and reception at St. Peter the Apostle, Groves.

By | 2017-06-01T16:59:26+00:00 June 1st, 2017|English, Local, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: