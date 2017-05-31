Father Vecchio, good shepherd, nourished the faith

As his life was being celebrated, Father Egidio Vecchio, MS, was described as a one who went out to minister and was a good shepherd to his parishioners.

Father Rene Butler, MS, provincial superior for the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette, celebrated the Funeral Mass for Father Vecchio May 31 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Sulphur, La.

Father Skip Negley, MS, gave the homily. In it he said that not only did Father Vecchio nourish the faith in others, he too was nourished by the faith in others – wherever he may have been ministering.

Father Vecchio was pastor of Our Lady of the Pines, Woodville, from 1999 until he retired in 2009.