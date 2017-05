Father Egidio A. Vecchio, M.S., former pastor of Our Lady of the Pines Parish, Woodville, died last night at the Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza Residence for Retired Priests in Houston. Father Vecchio was a member of the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette. Arrangements are pending and we will post them when we know. Please keep Father Vecchio, his family and friends and his religious order in your prayers.

