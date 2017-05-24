Vatican statement on pope’s meeting with President Donald Trump

By Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Here is the Vatican’s statement on Pope Francis’ meeting May 24 with U.S. President Donald Trump:

This morning, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, the Honorable Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, was received in audience by the Holy Father Francis and subsequently met with His Eminence Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by His Excellency Msgr. Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for relations with states.

During the cordial discussions, satisfaction was expressed for the good existing bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America, as well as the joint commitment in favor of life, and freedom of worship and conscience. It is hoped that there may be serene collaboration between the state and the Catholic Church in the United States, engaged in service to the people in the fields of healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants.

The discussions then enabled an exchange of views on various themes relating to international affairs and the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation and interreligious dialogue, with particular reference to the situation in the Middle East and the protection of Christian communities.