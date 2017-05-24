Special Update from Bishop Guillory

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As many of you know, I recently had a medical issue that required a hospital stay. I had an episode of not feeling well and went to get checked. Last week doctors implanted a pacemaker. I am at home, recovering and resting.

I want to thank everyone for their cards, calls, emails and messages. But, most of all, I thank you for your prayers. Though the medical team did the work, their talents and skill comes from God, and they are well blessed with excellent skills. Your prayers for them and for my health means more to me than you may know.

I ask that you continue to keep me in your prayers as I recover. Please also remember in your prayers all those who are ill, especially those who do not have adequate health care.

As always, I will be praying for all of you. I look forward to continuing the mission of Jesus with you.

God bless you.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, DD

Bishop of Beaumont