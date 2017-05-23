FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Third Age Celebration

Third Age Celebration

A Living Rosary kicked off the annual Third Age Celebration sponsored by Parish Social Ministry of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas. Held this year on May 16 at Our Lady of the Assumption, Beaumont, the annual event celebrates those who are over 50 and gives folks from across the diocese an opportunity to gather for worship, fellowship, entertainment and lunch.

By | 2017-05-23T11:20:11+00:00 May 23rd, 2017|English, Local, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: