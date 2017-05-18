Priests gather for annual anniversary Mass

In a celebration of ministry priests of the Diocese of Beaumont gathered May 18 at Holy Family Retreat Center for their annual Mass and lunch to celebrate those with major anniversaries. Msgr. Bill Manger gave the homily where he encouraged his brother priests in their ministry to the Catholic faithful in Southeast Texas. Msgr. Michael Jamail celebrated the Mass.

Specific anniversaries celebrated this year are:

60 years, Msgr. James Vanderholt

55 years, Msgr. William Manger

50 years, Msgr. Kenneth Greig

45 years as a priest, Bishop Curtis Guillory, S.V.D., and Father Frank Conroy

30 years, Father Raymond Nguyen, C.M.C., and Father Richard Zawadzki, S.V.D.

25 years, Father Emmanuel Chikezie

20 years, Father Donatus Chris Mgbeajuo, M.S.P., Father Andy Moore, Father Martin Nelson, and Father Antony Paulose, C.M.I.

15 years, Father David Edwards

10 years, Father Andy Vinh Vu, S.V.D.

5 years, Father Tam Van Nguyen, C.M.C., and Father Ross Waggoner