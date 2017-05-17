Tags
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Priests gather for annual anniversary Mass May 18, 2017
- Celebrating education, honoring those who make it happen May 17, 2017
- Diocesan employees are asking the Catholic faithful of Southeast Texas to keep Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, in their prayers while Bishop Guillory continues to recover from a heart disturbance. On May 17, Bishop Guillory had a successful implant of a pacemaker. May 17, 2017
- Knights of Columbus present diocese with gift May 4, 2017
- St. John the Evangelist Church in Emory destroyed in tornadoes that swept East Texas last night May 1, 2017
- Catholic Home Missions helps ministries to serve the Catholic faithful in the Diocese of Beaumont April 29, 2017
- Obispos decepcionados por la aprobación de la legislación SB 4, ‘anti ciudades santuario’ April 27, 2017
- Bishops disappointed by House passage of SB 4, “anti-sanctuary cities” legislation April 27, 2017