Diocesan employees are asking the Catholic faithful of Southeast Texas to keep Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, in their prayers while Bishop Guillory continues to recover from a heart disturbance. On May 17, Bishop Guillory had a successful implant of a pacemaker.

May 17th, 2017

