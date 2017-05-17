Celebrating education, honoring those who make it happen

Excellence in Education in the Catholic Schools was celebrated May 10 at the annual Bishop’s Appreciation Banquet.
The principal at the schools spoke about the recipients at each of the schools with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, along with superintendent of Catholic Schools Marcia Stevens, school board president Elise Fulton Smith and board member Mike Fulgenz presenting the awards.
Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont
Principal: Roger Bemis
Darla Lawless, Teacher of the Year
Bernie and Stephanie Daleo, Steward of the Year
Al Rabb, Retiree
St. Anne Catholic School, Beaumont
Principal: Alison Kiker
Daiana Wheeler, Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Julie Laughlin, Middle School Teacher of the Year
Ashley Messina, Steward of the Year
Charlotte Reeder, Retiree
St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, Beaumont
Principal: Felicia Runnels
Anne Lawler, Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Chuck Baldwin, Middle School Teacher of the Year
Myrna Haynie, Steward of the Year
Billie Matthews, Retiree
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, Port Arthur
Principal: Haidee Todora
Amber Campbell, Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Aurora Nortman, Middle School Teacher of the Year
Mitch Owens, Steward of the Year
St. Mary Catholic School, Orange
Principal: Dr. Cynthia Jackson
Amanda Ehrensberger, Elementary School Teacher of the Year
Katherine Lachance, Middle School Teacher of the Year
Joseph Murphy, Steward of the Year
Gerald Ehrman, Steward of the Year
Special acknowledgements
Jerrilynn Miller, Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, received the A&M Club Award in September 2016
Chuck Baldwin, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, received the Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Award in May 2017