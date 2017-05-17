Celebrating education, honoring those who make it happen

Excellence in Education in the Catholic Schools was celebrated May 10 at the annual Bishop’s Appreciation Banquet.

The principal at the schools spoke about the recipients at each of the schools with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, along with superintendent of Catholic Schools Marcia Stevens, school board president Elise Fulton Smith and board member Mike Fulgenz presenting the awards.

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, Beaumont

Principal: Roger Bemis

Darla Lawless, Teacher of the Year

Bernie and Stephanie Daleo, Steward of the Year

Al Rabb, Retiree

St. Anne Catholic School, Beaumont

Principal: Alison Kiker

Daiana Wheeler, Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Julie Laughlin, Middle School Teacher of the Year

Ashley Messina, Steward of the Year

Charlotte Reeder, Retiree

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, Beaumont

Principal: Felicia Runnels

Anne Lawler, Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Chuck Baldwin, Middle School Teacher of the Year

Myrna Haynie, Steward of the Year

Billie Matthews, Retiree

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, Port Arthur

Principal: Haidee Todora

Amber Campbell, Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Aurora Nortman, Middle School Teacher of the Year

Mitch Owens, Steward of the Year

St. Mary Catholic School, Orange

Principal: Dr. Cynthia Jackson

Amanda Ehrensberger, Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Katherine Lachance, Middle School Teacher of the Year

Joseph Murphy, Steward of the Year

Gerald Ehrman, Steward of the Year

Special acknowledgements

Jerrilynn Miller, Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School, received the A&M Club Award in September 2016

Chuck Baldwin, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School, received the Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Award in May 2017