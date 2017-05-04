Knights of Columbus present diocese with gift

The Texas State Council of the Knights of Columbus presented Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, with a gift of $12,393.50. This gift will go towards the Infirm Priests Fund, which helps priests in the diocese during severe illness. The gift was presented by Charles Trahan (left), District Deputy 122, and Patrick Casarez (right), District Deputy 126.

Bishop Guillory said that the Knights provide “a great gift to parishes and the community.”

