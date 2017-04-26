Dozens gathered April 26 for the ribbon cutting and blessing of the new Christus Southeast Texas Outpatient Center Mid County.

The new 36,500-square-foot Christus Southeast Texas Outpatient Center Mid-County opens April 27 for patient care.

The Mid County facility features a high-tech imaging center and in house laboratories, a women’s center, the area’s only certified concussion center focused on sports-specific rehabilitative therapy and an emergency center open 24 hours a day.

The center will also provide a host of outpatient therapy services including speech, occupational and physical therapy, helping patients prevent or recover from an injury, improve overall physical condition or address medical conditions such as diabetes, stroke or other disabling issue.

The April 26 ceremony also included closing a time capsule and physician and executive remarks.