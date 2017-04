Police were called in the early morning hours April 26 and apprehended a man outside the office building/rectory of St. James, Port Arthur.

Father David Edwards, pastor, said he was awakened by noise about 3 a.m. and a man yelling. Father Edwards called 9-1-1. When the police arrived, three of them apprehended a man outside a broken window on the ground floor of the building. He was taken into custody.