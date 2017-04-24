Parishioners at Our Mother of Mercy, Beaumont, had more to celebrate than Divine Mercy Sunday this past weekend. Their new pastor, Father Noel Effiong, SSP, was installed by Bishop Curtis Guillory.

“In the spirit of the gospel today I would ask that you collaborate with him. You have so many ministries and I know you have a lot of good things happening here. Build on that. Collaborate with your pastor so that you can continue that work,” Bishop Guillory said.

Father Effiong, thanked his new parish for the warm welcome he received when he arrived a few weeks ago.

“I want to let you know that I have received a very warm welcome since I got here last month. That’s not me flattering you or being politically correct, that is the truth. And I will do my best to return the warm feelings,” Father Effiong said.

“I am fortunate and lucky to inherit the good work of the Josephites. The challenge I have, that we all have, is to raise it to the next level. We have to do the best we can to build up this family,” Father Effiong said.