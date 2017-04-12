“By becoming part of our faith community not only are you enriched spiritually but you enrich each and every one of us, you enrich the local church,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, DD, at the annual Chrism Mass that was celebrated April 11 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica.

“I want to communicate to you in a very special way tonight that you belong to the community of the faithful,” he said. “Through your involvement, through your presence and your different ministries you are living your baptismal call.”

In addition to the consecration the Sacred Chrism and blessing of the Oil of the Sick and the Oil of Catechumens, the priests of the diocese renewed their commitment to their priestly service.