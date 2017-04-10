“A bruised reed you did not break, and a smoldering wick you never quenched,” (Is. 42:1-7) ended the homily given by Father Michael Jamail at the Mass of Christian Burial April 10 for Msgr. Bennie Patillo. In the homily, Father Jamail shared personal reflections of Father Bennie, including his addiction to Fritos. In comments at the end of Mass, Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said he was happy that he crossed paths with Father Bennie. “He really enriched us and inspired us.” He added that Father Bennie was centered in Christ, able to be joyful, available and pastoral.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Msgr Kelly Catholic High School Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Pray Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- A celebration of the life and death in Christ of Father Bennie April 10, 2017
- Palm Sunday – St. Anne, Beaumont April 10, 2017
- Msgr. Bennie dies April 5, funeral set for April 10 April 7, 2017
- Msgr. Bennie Patillo dies early this morning April 5, 2017
- A Word from the Appeal March 30, 2017
- Sharon Begnaud is honored as Citizen of the Year March 30, 2017
- Sister Yolanda Cruz teaches Pastoral Theology at Catholic Pastoral Center March 27, 2017
- St. Mary in Fannett gets new stained glass March 27, 2017