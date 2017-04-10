“A bruised reed you did not break, and a smoldering wick you never quenched,” (Is. 42:1-7) ended the homily given by Father Michael Jamail at the Mass of Christian Burial April 10 for Msgr. Bennie Patillo. In the homily, Father Jamail shared personal reflections of Father Bennie, including his addiction to Fritos. In comments at the end of Mass, Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said he was happy that he crossed paths with Father Bennie. “He really enriched us and inspired us.” He added that Father Bennie was centered in Christ, able to be joyful, available and pastoral.

