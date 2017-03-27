The Spanish language Pastoral Theology class was taught at the Diocese of Beaumont Catholic Pastoral Center March 26. Sister Jolanda Cruz, from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, taught the class. Sister Cruz teaches Spanish Formation for the University of Dallas. The class is offered online, but once each semester the teacher visits Beaumont to teach the class. This semester is January through May and is covering “Fathers of the church.”
