First responders were honored at Duty Calls March 22 at the Julie Rogers Theatre. Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, offered the convocation and thanked the first responders for their service. New York Fire Department Lt. Joe Torrillo, who survived both trade tower collapses on Sept. 11, 2001, was the guest speaker. City of Beaumont chief of police Jimmy Singletary, City of Beaumont fire chief Anne Huff and City of Beaumont Public Health Department director Sherry Ulmer were honored for their service.

