The Catholic Student Center at Lamar University celebrated the Feast of St. Joseph with a Mass and its first St. Joseph altar March 19. Father Tino Barrera was the celebrant. A spaghetti meal was served with fruits and desserts from the altar.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Msgr Kelly Catholic High School Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Pray Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Feast of St. Joseph celebrated at Lamar University March 20, 2017
- Father Ofoha installed as pastor at Blessed Sacrament March 19, 2017
- Priest Lenten Holy Hour at Our Lady’s Chapel March 16, 2017
- Apostleship of the Sea announces new bishop promoter March 15, 2017
- Vatican official thinks Catholic brand will be defined locally March 14, 2017
- White Mass Celebrated at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica March 12, 2017
- Encounters made possible through extending help March 9, 2017
- Yay or Nay to DNA? March 9, 2017