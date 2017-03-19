Father Paul Ofoha, MSP, was officially installed as pastor at Blessed Sacrament Church, Beaumont, during Mass on March 19. Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, was the celebrant and ask that the parish join Father Ofoha in an effort to evangelize the community. The church’s St. Joseph altar was blessed by Bishop Guillory after the Mass.
