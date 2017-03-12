“Jesus told Paul ‘In your weakness is glory,'” Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, said as he celebrated White Mass with doctors, nurses and healthcare providers at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica on March 12. “To have healthcare is very important. With that we need the power of God. We need the anointing with oils,” Bishop Guillory said before the Anointing of the Sick during the White Mass.

