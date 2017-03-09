The Blessed Sacrament, 780 Porter St., Beaumont, St. Joseph Altar is March 19 following the 8 a.m. Mass. The meal is prepared and served by the St. Joseph Society. Dine in and take out available. For more information, call (409) 833-6089.

The St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson St., Beaumont, St. Joseph’s Day Spaghetti and Fried Fish Lunch is March 17 at the Cathedral Center. Delivery is available for 15 or more orders going to one location. A drive through will be available for to-go orders. The meals feature pasta Milanese, Courville’s fried fish, Italian vegetables, bread and biscotti. Dine in and take out are available. Cookies will also be available for purchase. Meal and cookie order forms are available at the St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Office. For more information, call (409) 833-6433.

The St. Mary, Orange, 912 W. Cherry Ave., St. Joseph Altar is March 19 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. It begins with praying the Chaplet at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m. is the blessing of the Altar followed by the serving of the saints and then serving the guests. The meal is dine in only. For more information, call (409) 883-2883.

The second annual St. Mark the Evangelist, 905 N. 9th St., Silsbee, St. Joseph Altar is March 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Farmer Hall. For more information, call (409) 385-4498.

The Our Lady of Victory, 225 W. Barkley, Sour Lake, St. Joseph Altar is March 19 after the 10:45 a.m. Mass. The meal is dine in only. For more information, call (409) 287-3287.

The Our Lady of the Lourdes, 1600 N. Main St., Vidor, feast of St. Joseph begins with Tupa Tupa in the parish hall March 18 following the 5 p.m. Mass. The St. Joseph meal is March 19 following the 11:30 a.m. Mass. For more information, call (409) 769-2865.