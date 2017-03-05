Youth 2000 was held at St. Anne Church in Beaumont March 3-5. The event featured Franciscan Friars and Sisters with Mass, small groups, Eucharistic adoration, lively music, group workshops, personal testimonies and sharing of faith.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Msgr Kelly Catholic High School Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Pray Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel Vatican