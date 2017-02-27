The 15th Annual St. Katharine Drexel Health Fair was Feb. 25 at Martin Luther King Middle School in Beaumont. Several health care providers were present as well as community service organizations including Lamar University’s College of Business. Aside from providing healthcare services, free food was distributed through the Southeast Texas Food Bank. Free clothes and school supplies were also distributed.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Msgr Kelly Catholic High School Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Pray Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel Vatican