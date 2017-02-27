Delegates from different dioceses in Region X, which includes Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, met on Feb. 25 at the Holy Family Retreat Center in Beaumont. They met to discuss their upcoming conference in September. That conference will take place in Beaumont.

The conference will address evangelization efforts and leadership development for Hispanic youth and young adults. It also will address some of the objectives of “Pastoral Juvenile.” About 500 youth and young adults from Region X are expected to attend.