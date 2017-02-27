With Lent here, parishes and Knights organizations throughout the diocese are helping with plans for lunch and supper on these Fridays. And you have choices since some are doing more than fish.

The Bridge City Knights of Columbus Council #3406 will have fish frys at the KC Hall on W. Roundbunch Road, adjacent to St. Henry, Fridays March 3-April 7, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinners will include fish, fries, hush puppies and cole slaw for $8. For deliveries, call in orders before 9 a.m. on Fridays. Call the KC Hall (409) 735-5725 or Alton Terro (409) 237-1234.

The Knights of Peter Claver Council and Court #214 will have fish dinners on Fridays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and April 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont. Dinners include fried catfish, potato salad, cole slaw, green beans, red rice, bread and dessert for $8. Take out only. Delivery to schools/businesses of 5 or more. Orders taken in advance. To order call (409) 718-1684 or (409) 781-2864.

The Knights of Columbus Council #1680 will sell fish dinners Fridays in Lent, March 3, 10, 24 and 31. Dinners include fried fish, coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce, tea and dessert. Dinners available 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary Parish Hall, 912 W. Cherry, Orange. Dinners will be $7 for two-pieces; $8 for three-pieces; and baked fish will be $8. Boats of french fries will be $2.

The Liberty Knights of Columbus will serve catfish dinners for $10 at the KC Hall, Lakeland Drive, Liberty, Fridays, March 3-April 7. Dine in or take out are available from 5-7 p.m.

The Junior Knights of Peter Claver Council #32 will sell fish burgers at the KPC Hall on Ash Wednesday from 10 a.m. until they sell out. Each fish burger comes with chips and a drink for $6. The Knights of Peter Claver Council and Court #32 will sell fish dinners Fridays during Lent, March 3-April 7, at the KPC Hall, 1001 Grannis Ave, Port Arthur, from 10 a.m. until they sell out. Dinners will include fried fish, red rice, green beans, potato salad and cake for $8. Deliveries available for orders of 5 or more by calling (409) 985-2017.

Our Mother of Mercy Ushers catfish dinners will be sold on Ash Wednesday, March 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church hall at 3390 Sarah St., Beaumont, for $8. Dinners include fried fish, green beans, potato salad, red rice, bread and cake. Contact (409) 658-6092 or (409) 466-5509. Our Mother of Mercy KPC/Ladies fish dinners will be sold Fridays March 3-April 7. Dinners are $8 and include the same items as Ash Wednesday dinners and are available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (409) 730-6034 or (409) 454-8918.

The Groves Knights of Columbus will be selling fish dinners on Ash Wednesday, March 1, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fish and shrimp dinners will be sold Fridays during Lent, March 3-April 7, 4-7 p.m. at the KC Hall, 3749 Lincoln, Groves. Dinners include fish or shrimp, fries, hushpuppies and cole slaw for $9. Dine-in or take out.

Vidor Knights of Columbus, Council #5789 will serve fried fish and shrimp for $7 Friday March 3 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Orders of 7 or more will be delivered. Call (409) 659-4415. The dinners will also be available Fridays during Lent, through April 7. They are serving 4:30-7 p.m. Dine in or pick up orders.

St. Therese, 1409 6th St., Orange, will serve fried fish during Lent for $8. Dinners include fried fish, red rice, green beans, potato salad, cake and bread. Orders of 5 or more can be delivered. Call (409) 883-3783. Dinners will be available Fridays, March 3-April 7.

The Lumberton Infant Jesus Knights of Columbus Council #7058 will serve fish dinners Ash Wednesday, March 1, 11 a.m.-noon and 4:30-7 p.m. Dinners include fish, potatoes and coleslaw for $9. Fish dinners will also be sold every Friday during Lent, March 10-April 14, 4:30-7 p.m. Dine in or take out until sold out. Dinners will be sold at Dollinger Hall in the back of Infant Jesus Church, 243 S. LHS Dr. For advance orders and orders of more than 10, please call Pat Campo, 409-673-0919.

Our Lady of Sorrows Knights of Columbus Council #14473 will have a fish fry Ash Wednesday, March 1, and every Friday during Lent starting at 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall at 245 U.S 90 W. in China. Fish dinners are $9, shrimp dinners are $12; and shrimp/fish dinners are $12.

Knights of Columbus Council #951 will have Lenten fish frys Fridays, March 3-April 14, at the KC Hall on College Street in Beaumont, 4:30-7 p.m. Dinners are $8 a plate. For information call (409) 866-9390.

Holy Trinity in Mont Belvieu will sell fish dinners on Ash Wednesday, March 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 pm. Fish dinners will also be sold every Friday in Lent 4-7 p.m. Dinners are $10 per plate.

St. Mary Church, 9894 Gilbert Road in Fannett, will sell fish dinners at the parish hall 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, March 3-April 7. Dinners are $8 and include fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and hush puppies. Drinks sold separately. Dine in or take out available.

Our Mother of Mercy, 101 Donatto St. in Ames, will have a fish dinner sale on Ash Wednesday, March 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dinners are $8. Fish dinners will also be sold on Good Friday, April 14, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Pines in Woodville will sell fried shrimp, oyster and fish dinners with fries, slaw, beans and a drink for $12, children under 12 for $8 on Friday, March 31, 7-9 p.m. Dine in or take out will be available at 1601 Pine St. in Woodville.

The Knight of Columbus Council 13825 will be selling fish dinners every Friday, March 3-April 7, for $8 in the San Damiano Center at 4300 Meeks Drive in Orange. Dinners will be available for dine in or take out 5-7 p.m. Dinners include a choice of fried or broiled fish (2 fillets), french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and a drink.

The Knights of Columbus Council 3195, 6621 W. Port Arthur Road, Port Acres, will be serving fried fish/shrimp dinners on Ash Wednesday, March 1, and Fridays, March 3-April 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Dinners are $8 and include fried fish or shrimp, or a combo of both. Live music will be provided on Fridays, except Good Friday.