“These men come in there and they give people hope,” said Damon West while speaking of the Kolbe Prison Ministry retreats coordinated by the Diocese of Beaumont office of Criminal Justice.

West spoke of how these retreats make a difference, as part of Education Weekend for the Bishop’s Faith Appeal on Feb. 12. at St. Elizabeth Church in Port Neches.

Education Weekend opens the hearts of the faithful. They hear about those who are touched when God’s gifts are shared.

Commitment weekend follows on Feb. 18 -19 and is when the faithful commit to share their gifts with contributions to the Bishop’s Faith Appeal and complete their pledge envelopes.

West testified of seeing the result of a ministry funded by the BFA.

“Prison is a place where there is no hope,” West said. Kolbe Prison Ministry retreats offer God’s hope.

These retreats at the Stiles Unit and other prisons in the Diocese are just one example of how BFA gifts help diocesan ministries reach those in need.

The Bishop’s Faith Appeal also helps fund other diocesan ministries like Family Life, the Hispanic Ministry, the Youth Ministry, the African American Ministry and many others.

Gifts to the BFA also aid Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.

West urged those gathered to support the office of Criminal Justice and the other diocesan ministries through the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.

“Take these envelopes home. Seriously think about it. Pray about it too. And find a way to give from your heart to the diocese for all of the ministries,” West said.