“If it comes across my desk, I will sign it,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He was speaking about a School Choice bill at the School Choice Rally. The rally was held on the state capitol grounds in Austin on Jan. 26.

Sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students from St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School in Port Arthur and St. Mary Catholic School in Orange attended the rally.

The students were part of a group of nearly 4,000 students, parents and teachers that gathered.

The group was there in support of school choice as Senate bill 542 and House bill 1184, which are being considered in this legislative session.

The bills would allow businesses to count contributions to approved scholarship organizations as credit against their insurance premium tax. The educational savings accounts would award kindergarten through 12th grade scholarships to students with financial and academic needs.

These scholarships would defray educational cost for parents who wish to enroll their children in private school or seek additional education support services while remaining in public school.

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops supports this bill.

“Education is a primary ministry of the Catholic faith,” the TCCB reports.

The TCCB reports that maximum scholarships available would be $6,700 and would substantially increase access to Texas Catholic schools.

The TCCB got involved in order to help call attention to the bill.

Financial aid from The TCCB helped fund the trip for the two Diocese of Beaumont schools and for other Catholic schools across the state of Texas.

“We received a grant from the TCCB that covered our travel expenses and a picnic on the Capitol grounds,” said Angie Smith, a teacher at St. Mary Catholic School.

“Each student got a yellow scarf to wave together as they sang ‘Lean on Me’ and ‘Can’t Stop This Feeling.’ They marched carrying signs. They danced and cheered,” Smith said.

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School principal Haidee Todora said one of the cheers was, “What do we want? School choice! When do we want it? Now!” as the students let their voices be heard.

The students also met with legislators to show solidarity for school choice.

The St. Catherine students met with the Education Director for Sen. Brandon Creighton. The St. Mary students met Rep. Dade Phelan and Sen. Robert Nichols.

“The students loved that,” Smith said. She is hoping to bring more students to the next rally.

The TCCB has established a network for those who want to volunteer to be advocates for parental choice. For more information, contact Michael Barba at (512) 339-9882 or email michael@txcatholic.org.

Support school choice by sending Facebook messages to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Rep. Dwayne Bohac, school choice bill author and Sen. Paul Bettencourt the senator who filed the bill.

School choice Tweets can be sent to @TexasGovernor,

@DanPatrick or @dwaynebohac.

Like this: Like Loading...