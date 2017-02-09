There are only 14 of them in the state of Texas. The newest one is on the Lamar University campus at the Catholic Student Center.

“I was looking to join a fraternity. But it wasn’t really for me. Me and my brother started this Catholic fraternity to keep the focus on God and charity,” said Lamar University sophomore Avery Murdock.

That Catholic fraternity Murdock is referring to is the St. Thomas Aquinas Council of the Knights of Columbus, who received their charter on Jan. 25.

Murdock’s love of the Knights is a family tradition.

“My father and grandfather were Knights. My grandfather was a Grand Knight in the ‘70s,” Murdock said.

“They stood out as leaders at their Church. They taught me to be a practicing Catholic and lead by example,” Murdock said.

“Grandpa would say, ‘when you turn 18, be a Knight,’’’ Murdock said.

He took those words to heart.

Now Murdock is the Grand Knight of the newest college-based Knights of Columbus council in Texas.

Murdock’s Knights of Columbus experience did not begin at Lamar University though.

“My brother and I were part of the Groves Council. We started asking around to see who would be interested,” Murdock said of how the new council formed.

Murdock found a few people on campus who were Knights at other councils. They decided to join the new campus council, which now has 47 members.

Knights of Columbus Council 16464 meets every second and fourth Wednesday at the Lamar University Catholic Student Center.

Recruiting continues as council members talk to other students on campus. They also plan to recruit during the Senior Workshop at the Diocesan Youth Convention this summer.

The council is really a training ground for Knights who will eventually go to other councils as they graduate and relocate.

“One of the reasons we started the council was to give the guys who might become Knights one day a jump start. They can transfer and give insight to other councils,” Murdock said.

Another reason for the council is to continue the charitable tradition Murdock learned from his father and grandfather.

The new council began its charitable work before it was officially chartered.

At Christmas the future council did a Baby Bottle campaign to raise money for the Hope Clinic. Baby bottles were passed around campus and students donated change by putting it in the bottles.

The future council also adopted a family and provided the family’s Christmas gifts.

The Council has a gumbo fundraiser planned for Feb. 12.

The chicken and sausage gumbo will be sold following the 6 p.m. Mass at the Lamar University Student Center, 1010 E. Virginia St. Dinners cost $8 and include gumbo, potato salad and a drink. Dinners are available for dine in or take out.

Tickets can be purchased from and Knight or may be purchased at the door.

Funds raised will help council members attend the Knights of Columbus Texas State Conference for College Councils.

