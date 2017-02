Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from the Diocese of Beaumont celebrated Scout Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont on Feb.5. Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, was the celebrant and urged the scouts to “Love God with all your heart, love your neighbors. forgive and ask for forgiveness, and be honest and compassionate.”

The feast day of St. Blaise of Sebaste was Feb. 3, and was celebrated with the Blessing of the Throats after the Scout Mass.