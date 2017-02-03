Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, Msgr. Michael Jamail and Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath joined Imam Fahmee S. Al-Uqdau, Imam Taha Khan and others at the Islamic Society of the Triplex in Jum’ah, traditional Friday afternoon prayer. In comments after the prayer, Bishop Guillory said that he felt a connection in the heart, that they were part of a common humanity. Bishop Guillory said they were doing this to be in solidarity. After prayer Bishop Guillory, Msgr. Jamail and Msgr. McGrath joined several in that community for conversation.
