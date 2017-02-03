Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, Msgr. Michael Jamail and Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath joined Imam Fahmee S. Al-Uqdau, Imam Taha Khan and others at the Islamic Society of the Triplex in Jum’ah, traditional Friday afternoon prayer. In comments after the prayer, Bishop Guillory said that he felt a connection in the heart, that they were part of a common humanity. Bishop Guillory said they were doing this to be in solidarity. After prayer Bishop Guillory, Msgr. Jamail and Msgr. McGrath joined several in that community for conversation.

Like this: Like Loading...