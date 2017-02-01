Students from the Diocese of Beaumont Catholic schools gathered at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for the Rainbow Mass on Feb. 1. Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, was the celebrant. He spoke to the students about Catholic schools. “They are are not just about information, but are also for formation. It’s about forming you in values that will help you use your education,” Bishop Guillory said. After Mass, each school presented Bishop Guillory with a gift reflecting their community service projects.

