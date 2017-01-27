Evangelization and Catechesis for the dioceses of the state of Texas took a huge step forward Jan. 9-11 at the Beaumont Pastoral Center. That was the sight for the Mid-Winter meeting of the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops’ Evangelization and Catechesis Department.

“We looked at our purpose statement and adjusted it,” said Julie Blivens, director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. Blivens is the chair of the Evangelization and Catechesis Department which is made up of the Texas offices of Evangelization and Catechesis.

The adjustment was necessary when the Education Division was changed to Evangelization and Catechesis during the December 2016 meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

This adjustment of purpose was the main topic at the Mid-Winter Meeting after the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops followed suit.

The four purposes of the Evangelization and Catechesis Department were determined. These will help guide Evangelization and Catechesis at the diocesan and parish levels in the state of Texas.

“These four purposes will allow each office to better minister to the people of their own diocese,” said Dr. Lorraine DeLuca, director of the Diocese of Beaumont’s office of Evangelization and Catechesis.

The first purpose was Prophetic Witness, which includes the mission of Evangelization and Catechesis, formative catechesis and fidelity to the Texas bishops’ vision.

The second was Community of Intentional, which included a united purpose, accessibility, generous sharing and the mentoring of ministry partners.

Innovative Leadership was the third purpose. This covers leadership that is vibrant, forward thinking, compassionate and joyful with full participation.

The fourth purpose was determined to be Transformative Spirituality. This covers the nature of the mission, encounter, witness, being Christ-centered and an intentional disciple.

“We established strategies and goals for ourselves and those within our dioceses,” Blivens said of the Evangelization and Catechesis purposes.

A strategic plan was formed including practical steps to achieve it. Overcoming obstacles was discussed, and a timeline was set to accomplish the plan.

Representatives were present from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, the Dioceses of Dallas, Austin, San Angelo, Corpus Christi and Beaumont. Joining the conference online were representatives from Brownsville, Amarillo and Lubbock.

The Mid-Winter Conference is held at a different Texas diocese each year.

