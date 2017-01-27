St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School

3840 Woodrow Drive, Port Arthur

(409) 962-3011

www.stcats.org

Sunday – Lifeshare Blood Drive 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. in the parish parking lot; Open House Mass 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church; Open House with complimentary spaghetti lunch, noon at the school cafeteria;Soup-R-Bowl Can Drive (all week)

Monday – Student Appreciation Day; Student appreciation breakfast 8 a.m.; Student Principal for the day; Student Teacher for the day; Damon West (motivational speaker for middle school) 12:45 p.m.

Parent Workshop, 6 p.m. in school cafeteria

Tuesday – Priest/Religious/Volunteer appreciation luncheon

Program by school wide character education program called NED, 2 p.m., school gym

Basketball game at Harmony Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday – Rainbow Mass- 5th-8th grades, 10 a.m., St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica

Science fair judging; Elementary pajama party

Thursday – Community/Parish/School Rosary, 8 a.m., school gym; Grandparent project with students in classrooms, 8:30 a.m.; Religion trivia at 10 a.m.; Basketball game vs Community Christian, 4:15 p.m.

Science fair awards, 5:30 p.m.

Friday – Teacher Appreciation Luncheon; Regional Spelling Bee at BISD, 8:30 a.m.

Faculty vs Student volleyball game, 1 p.m. school gym

All school pep-rally at 2 p.m.

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School

850 Forsythe, Beaumont

(409) 832-3486

www.stanthonycathedralschool.org

Sunday – Celebrate Families

Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 10 a.m. (Students wear school uniforms); Open House tour of the school 11 a.m. until noon; Superhero Program- Parent Appreciation in honor of SACBS families, school gym at noon

Monday – Celebrate Vocations; Vocation Day- Students will listen to God’s calling from those who dedicate their lives through religious vocations.

Tuesday – Celebrate Our Students; Student Appreciation Day – Students will be treated to an ice cream social; Students will take a tour of the Cathedral to learn about its rich history; Faculty vs 8th grade volleyball game

Wednesday – In Our Parish; Rainbow Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 6th through 8th grade students will attend;

Rainbow Prayer Service PreK – 5th grade students will attend a prayer service in the gym; Pastor/Priest Appreciation Day- Students will invite their parish priests to eat lunch with them.

Thursday – In Our Community

Each class will participate in a community service to collect items for a local or national organization.

Friday – Celebrate our Teachers

Faculty, staff and volunteers will be treated to lunch, provided by the Home and School Association; Students will participate in a “Special Invitation” activity in the gym.

St. Mary Catholic School

2600 Bob Hall Road, Orange

(409) 883-8913

www.stmaryschooltx.org

Monday – In Our Community

100 Day Celebration-Students and organization collect, make and donate items to various local organizations; Open House 5-7 p.m.; School assembly with pep rally; “Souper Bowl” Monday, collect donations for local soup kitchen; Students and staff will wear sports jerseys (studentswear uniform bottoms.)

Tuesday – Celebrating Students

Breakfast snacks in the cafeteria for students and parents “Muffins for Moms” and “Donuts for Dads”; Student Citizenship Awards selected by teachers.

Wednesday – Celebrating the Nation; Rainbow Mass for middle school at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica; Rainbow Prayer Service in chapel for PreK-4th; “P” Day in Pre-K, Pancakes and Pajamas

Thursday – Celebrating Vocations; Local Priests and deacons invited to lunch with our students.

Friday – Celebrating Faculty, Staff, and Volunteers; St. Mary School Family Day- Celebrating “Grands” (Grandparents) around the world; All family members and volunteers are invited to a program presented by the students; Student work and projects will also be displayed.

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School,

5950 Kelly Drive, Beaumont

(409) 866-2351

www.mkchs.com

Monday – Parent and Grandparent Appreciation

Prayer Service, flowers and refreshments for guests, Centennial Complex, 9:25 a.m.

Adoration begins at 10 a.m. in the Chapel; Students and staff wear their “Be Hero” shirts.

Tuesday – Teacher and Staff Appreciation

Students choose a former teacher and write a thank you note Teacher and Staff Luncheon during both lunches

Wednesday – Rainbow Mass Seniors will attend Rainbow Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica.

Thursday – Community Appreciation

Feeder Schools Student Literature Workshop, IC, 9-10:30 a.m.

Kelly Students Literature Workshop, IC, 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Beyond the Blue & Gold Lecture Series featuring Theresa Nelson, Class of ‘61, Centennial Complex at 6:30 p.m.

Friday – Student Appreciation Ice Cream and early dismissal

Everyday – Show or read a short student reflection or video during announcements and post on social media using #CSW2017 and #mkchs.

St. Anne Catholic School

375 N. 11th St., Beaumont

(409) 832-5939

www.stannecatholic.org

Monday – Grandparents’ Day

All grandparents, godparents, and faith-filled friends are invited to a school-wide prayer service at 8:15 a.m. in the gym, followed by special presentations in each classroom.

Tuesday – Balloon Rosary

All parents are invited to the gym and pray the rosary as a school community.

Wednesday – Rainbow Mass Day

Students may wear rainbow colors to school today with jeans or uniform bottoms. Seventh and eighth grade students will attend Rainbow Mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica.

Thursday – Student Appreciation Day

Donuts for breakfast

9 a.m.; Prospective St. Anne families are invited to attend Mother Goose Story Time (PreK-Kindergarten) and

Open house (all ages)

1-2 p.m. All area realtors are invited to join the St. Anne administrative team for coffee, information and a tour of the school.

Friday – All School Mass, Feast of the Presentation