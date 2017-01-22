Southeast Texas Rally for Life 2017 was held Jan. 22, at St. Anne Church in Beaumont. The keynote speaker was Dr. Joe Pojman, executive director of the Texas Alliance for Life in Austin. “From 2013 to 2014 abortions in Texas dropped by 9,000,” Pojman said. He encouraged those attending to stay positive and invite others to be pro-life. After the rally, attendees joined in prayer, lining up and holding pro-life banners and signs on Calder Avenue and 11th Street as witness to others, showing belief in the sanctity of all life.

Like this: Like Loading...