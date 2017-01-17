Bowling for Birthright was held at Max Bowl in Port Arthur on Jan. 14. Diocese of Beaumont youth enjoyed a day of bowling and fellowship while helping Birthright. Youth’s pledges and monetary or supply donations from the event went to Birthright. Birthright provides love, support and hope to women facing unplanned pregnancies.
