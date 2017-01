Congratulations to Haidee Todora, principal at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, Port Arthur, who has been selected to receive the 2017 NCEA Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award. Given by the National Catholic Educational Association, the award recognizes excellence and distinguished service in Catholic school education.

As one of 42 honored from across the nation, Todora will receive the award at the annual NCEA convention and expo held in April in St. Louis.