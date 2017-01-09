The annual diocesan commemoration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was Jan. 7, the Feast of the Epiphany, at St. Pius X Church, Beaumont. The liturgy was hosted by the faith community of St. Pius X Church and sponsored by the Diocese of Beaumont, the African American Commission and the Office of African American Ministry. Bishop Curtis Guillory, S.V.D., was the celebrant and homilist for the Mass. The reception featured foods of various cultures, served by members of the African American Commission of the Diocese of Beaumont. The reception also features Dragon Dances performed by the youth from Queen of Vietnam Church, Port Arthur.

