In solidarity as a common humanity

By | February 3rd, 2017|English, This Just In|

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, Msgr. Michael Jamail and Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath joined Imam Fahmee S. Al-Uqdau, Imam Taha Khan and others at the Islamic Society of the Triplex in Jum’ah, [...]

Catholic Extension honors Texas first lady with Spirit of Francis Award

By | February 2nd, 2017|Uncategorized|

HOUSTON (CNS) -- Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott "has lived and embodied the important lesson of faith, a faith that she learned from her parents and immigrant grandparents," Catholic Extension [...]

Grandparents visit St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School

By | February 2nd, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

One of the activities at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School for Catholic Schools Week was having an activity with a grandparent. Grandparents visited the classrooms and participated with the [...]

Reject inertia of ‘Mannequin Challenge,’ reach out to refugees, pope says

By | February 2nd, 2017|CNS, English, This Just In|

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- When it comes to helping the poor, the marginalized and refugees, Pope Francis urged Catholics not to mimic the "Mannequin Challenge" by just looking on, frozen [...]

Mother Goose story time held at St. Anne Catholic School

By | February 2nd, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

Mother Goose stopped by the St. Anne Catholic School library to tell stories to the pre-K through kindergarten children.

Rainbow Mass celebrated at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica

By | February 1st, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

Students from the Diocese of Beaumont Catholic schools gathered at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica  for the Rainbow Mass on Feb. 1. Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD,  was the celebrant. He [...]

Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

By | February 1st, 2017|CNS, ETC Online, This Just In|

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia [...]

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School students enjoy cathedral tour

By | January 31st, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School kindergarten, first and second grade students toured St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, in Beaumont, on Jan. 31. The students enjoyed looking for animals in the stained [...]

Trump’s action banning refugees brings outcry from U.S. church leaders

By | January 30th, 2017|CNS, English, This Just In|

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S. Church [...]

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School celebrates Parent Appreciation Prayer Service

By | January 30th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School began Catholic Schools Week with a Parent Appreciation Prayer Service at the school gym on Jan. 30.

