In solidarity as a common humanity
Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, Msgr. Michael Jamail and Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath joined Imam Fahmee S. Al-Uqdau, Imam Taha Khan and others at the Islamic Society of the Triplex in Jum’ah, [...]
HOUSTON (CNS) -- Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott "has lived and embodied the important lesson of faith, a faith that she learned from her parents and immigrant grandparents," Catholic Extension [...]
One of the activities at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School for Catholic Schools Week was having an activity with a grandparent. Grandparents visited the classrooms and participated with the [...]
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- When it comes to helping the poor, the marginalized and refugees, Pope Francis urged Catholics not to mimic the "Mannequin Challenge" by just looking on, frozen [...]
Mother Goose stopped by the St. Anne Catholic School library to tell stories to the pre-K through kindergarten children.
Students from the Diocese of Beaumont Catholic schools gathered at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for the Rainbow Mass on Feb. 1. Bishop Curtis J. Guillory, SVD, was the celebrant. He [...]
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia [...]
St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School kindergarten, first and second grade students toured St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, in Beaumont, on Jan. 31. The students enjoyed looking for animals in the stained [...]
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S. Church [...]
Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School began Catholic Schools Week with a Parent Appreciation Prayer Service at the school gym on Jan. 30.