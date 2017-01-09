Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated
The annual diocesan commemoration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was Jan. 7, the Feast of the Epiphany, at St. Pius X Church, Beaumont. The liturgy was [...]
When the St. Mary Church in Cleveland was opened for daily Mass Thursday, Jan. 5, it looked pretty much as it should – and much different than it had Wednesday [...]
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Sister Rita Petruziello said she could feel the "contention and nastiness" in the air during the presidential election campaign of the last year. Instead of getting better [...]
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Whether the new year will be good or not depends on us choosing to do good each day, Pope Francis said. "That is how one [...]
VATICAN CITY (CNS) --While exchanging gifts for Christmas is a beautiful tradition, Pope Francis said, do not forget the one and only real gift people will ever receive is God's [...]
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The birth of Christ is a reminder for Christians to take a moment and reflect on the hope of salvation given by God to the world, [...]
“The main goal of our Stewardship is to create a beautiful family of English-speaking and Spanish- speaking people,” said Father Urbano Sáenz Ramirez, O.S.A., pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe, [...]
“The scriptures are the human being’s operations manual,” said Joe V. Tortorice Jr., founder of Jason’s Deli, while describing how his faith and servant leadership has resulted in the company [...]
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In his message for Christmas, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, encouraged Catholics to visit the manger this Christmas [...]
“Two years ago we had 45 first communicants. We actually had to do two separate Masses,” David Workman said while describing the need for more space at Holy Trinity Church [...]