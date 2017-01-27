FacebookTwitterVimeoYoutubeInstagram

Catholic School Week Agenda

  St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School 3840 Woodrow Drive, Port Arthur (409) 962-3011 www.stcats.org Sunday - Lifeshare Blood Drive 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. in the parish parking lot; Open House [...]

A steward helps bring the family together

“In our church we have a movement,” said Ivette Ramirez speaking of the faithful at St. Mary Church in Cleveland. This movement is the integration of the Hispanic and non-Hispanic [...]

Purpose of Evangelization and Catechesis topic of Mid-Winter Meeting

Evangelization and Catechesis for the dioceses of the state of Texas took a huge step forward Jan. 9-11 at the Beaumont Pastoral Center. That was the sight for the Mid-Winter [...]

Falling in love with Jesus begins a journey

“I have an awesome God. We are best of friends. I talk to God like I talk to you” said 86-year-old Sister Magdala-Mari Gilbert, OSP, while on vacation in Beaumont [...]

Total stewardship achieved when a church becomes a family

The giving of time, talent and treasure work in harmony at St. Mary Parish in Cleveland. “It’s a generous church and there’s a warmth there between the different groups,” said [...]

Depression’s darkness cannot block God’s light

A deep depression that almost resulted in suicide brought Carmen Anderson (pseudonym) into the Catholic Church. Anderson’s depression started at a young age. “In high school, I knew something was [...]

Committee on Migration Chair Strongly Opposes Administration’s Announcement to Build a Wall at U.S.-Mexico Border, Increase Detention and Deportation Forces

WASHINGTON—President Donald J. Trump today issued an executive order to construct a wall at the U.S./Mexico border, to significantly increase immigrant detention and deportation, and  to disregard/preempt/overrule the judgment of [...]

Pope: Conversion means changing your way of thinking, not just living

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- True conversion means Christians must not only change their way of living, but also transform their way of thinking in order to respond to Christ's call [...]

Rally for Life held in Beaumont

Southeast Texas Rally for Life 2017 was held Jan. 22, at St. Anne Church in Beaumont. The keynote speaker was Dr. Joe Pojman, executive director of the Texas Alliance for [...]

Cardinal Dolan Invites Nationwide Participation in ‘9 Days for Life’ Prayer, Action Campaign

WASHINGTON—Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of the Diocese of New York, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, invited Catholics and others to join the nationwide [...]

