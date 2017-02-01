FacebookTwitterVimeoYoutubeInstagram

Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

By | February 1st, 2017|CNS, ETC Online, This Just In|

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia [...]

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School students enjoy cathedral tour

By | January 31st, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School kindergarten, first and second grade students toured St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, in Beaumont, on Jan. 31. The students enjoyed looking for animals in the stained [...]

Trump’s action banning refugees brings outcry from U.S. church leaders

By | January 30th, 2017|CNS, English, This Just In|

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S. Church [...]

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School celebrates Parent Appreciation Prayer Service

By | January 30th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School began Catholic Schools Week with a Parent Appreciation Prayer Service at the school gym on Jan. 30.

St. Mary Catholic School 100th Day Celebration

By | January 30th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

Students at St. Mary Catholic School in Orange collect, donate or make items for various local organizations. Each grade has a goal of 100 items or 100 pounds of product [...]

Catholic School Week Agenda

By | January 27th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

  St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School 3840 Woodrow Drive, Port Arthur (409) 962-3011 www.stcats.org Sunday - Lifeshare Blood Drive 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. in the parish parking lot; Open House [...]

A steward helps bring the family together

By | January 27th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

“In our church we have a movement,” said Ivette Ramirez speaking of the faithful at St. Mary Church in Cleveland. This movement is the integration of the Hispanic and non-Hispanic [...]

Purpose of Evangelization and Catechesis topic of Mid-Winter Meeting

By | January 27th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

Evangelization and Catechesis for the dioceses of the state of Texas took a huge step forward Jan. 9-11 at the Beaumont Pastoral Center. That was the sight for the Mid-Winter [...]

Falling in love with Jesus begins a journey

By | January 27th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

“I have an awesome God. We are best of friends. I talk to God like I talk to you” said 86-year-old Sister Magdala-Mari Gilbert, OSP, while on vacation in Beaumont [...]

Total stewardship achieved when a church becomes a family

By | January 27th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

The giving of time, talent and treasure work in harmony at St. Mary Parish in Cleveland. “It’s a generous church and there’s a warmth there between the different groups,” said [...]

