Global papal prayer network continues to evolve

By | January 12th, 2017|CNS, English, This Just In|

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Last year, more than 13 million people around the world watched Pope Francis explain one of his specific prayer intentions each month. The 90-second, personal explanations [...]

St. Catherine principal receives national education award

By | January 10th, 2017|English, Local, This Just In|

Congratulations to Haidee Todora, principal at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, Port Arthur, who has been selected to receive the 2017 NCEA Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award. Given by the [...]

Collection for the Church in Latin America to be held Jan. 21-22

By | January 10th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

The annual Collection for the Church in Latin America will be taken up in the Diocese of Beaumont Jan. 21-22. This collection has existed for over 50 years as a [...]

Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores, 87, fourth archbishop of San Antonio who was the first Mexican-American elevated to the hierarchy in the Catholic Church in the United States, dies Jan. 9

By | January 9th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores, 87, fourth archbishop of San Antonio who was the first Mexican-American elevated to the hierarchy in the Catholic Church in the United States, died of pneumonia [...]

Pope to diplomats: Break bad habits of war, injustice

By | January 9th, 2017|CNS, English, This Just In|

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested resolutions for religious and political leaders for making a joint [...]

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated

By | January 9th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In, Uncategorized|

The annual diocesan commemoration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was Jan. 7, the Feast of the Epiphany, at St. Pius X Church, Beaumont.   The liturgy was [...]

St. Mary Church, Cleveland, vandalized

By | January 5th, 2017|English, ETC Online, This Just In|

When the St. Mary Church in Cleveland was opened for daily Mass Thursday, Jan. 5, it looked pretty much as it should – and much different than it had Wednesday [...]

Catholic nun organizes national pre-inauguration event to foster peace

By | January 5th, 2017|CNS, English, This Just In|

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Sister Rita Petruziello said she could feel the "contention and nastiness" in the air during the presidential election campaign of the last year. Instead of getting better [...]

New Year calls for courage, hope; no more hatred, selfishness, pope says

By | January 2nd, 2017|CNS, English, This Just In|

  VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Whether the new year will be good or not depends on us choosing to do good each day, Pope Francis said. "That is how one [...]

Real gift this Christmas? God giving world his son, Jesus, pope says

By | December 22nd, 2016|CNS, English, This Just In|

VATICAN CITY (CNS) --While exchanging gifts for Christmas is a beautiful tradition, Pope Francis said, do not forget the one and only real gift people will ever receive is God's [...]

