Global papal prayer network continues to evolve
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Last year, more than 13 million people around the world watched Pope Francis explain one of his specific prayer intentions each month. The 90-second, personal explanations [...]
Congratulations to Haidee Todora, principal at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, Port Arthur, who has been selected to receive the 2017 NCEA Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award. Given by the [...]
The annual Collection for the Church in Latin America will be taken up in the Diocese of Beaumont Jan. 21-22. This collection has existed for over 50 years as a [...]
Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores, 87, fourth archbishop of San Antonio who was the first Mexican-American elevated to the hierarchy in the Catholic Church in the United States, died of pneumonia [...]
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested resolutions for religious and political leaders for making a joint [...]
The annual diocesan commemoration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was Jan. 7, the Feast of the Epiphany, at St. Pius X Church, Beaumont. The liturgy was [...]
When the St. Mary Church in Cleveland was opened for daily Mass Thursday, Jan. 5, it looked pretty much as it should – and much different than it had Wednesday [...]
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Sister Rita Petruziello said she could feel the "contention and nastiness" in the air during the presidential election campaign of the last year. Instead of getting better [...]
VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Whether the new year will be good or not depends on us choosing to do good each day, Pope Francis said. "That is how one [...]
VATICAN CITY (CNS) --While exchanging gifts for Christmas is a beautiful tradition, Pope Francis said, do not forget the one and only real gift people will ever receive is God's [...]