Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia [...]
St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School kindergarten, first and second grade students toured St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, in Beaumont, on Jan. 31. The students enjoyed looking for animals in the stained [...]
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S. Church [...]
Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School began Catholic Schools Week with a Parent Appreciation Prayer Service at the school gym on Jan. 30.
Students at St. Mary Catholic School in Orange collect, donate or make items for various local organizations. Each grade has a goal of 100 items or 100 pounds of product [...]
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School 3840 Woodrow Drive, Port Arthur (409) 962-3011 www.stcats.org Sunday - Lifeshare Blood Drive 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. in the parish parking lot; Open House [...]
“In our church we have a movement,” said Ivette Ramirez speaking of the faithful at St. Mary Church in Cleveland. This movement is the integration of the Hispanic and non-Hispanic [...]
Evangelization and Catechesis for the dioceses of the state of Texas took a huge step forward Jan. 9-11 at the Beaumont Pastoral Center. That was the sight for the Mid-Winter [...]
“I have an awesome God. We are best of friends. I talk to God like I talk to you” said 86-year-old Sister Magdala-Mari Gilbert, OSP, while on vacation in Beaumont [...]
The giving of time, talent and treasure work in harmony at St. Mary Parish in Cleveland. “It’s a generous church and there’s a warmth there between the different groups,” said [...]